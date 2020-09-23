King’s Chef Diner reopens in downtown Colorado Springs tomorrow morning

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A popular restaurant in Colorado Springs says it will reopen Thursday after announcing in April that it was shutting down for good due to the pandemic.

In a Facebook post, the diner writes, "Kings Chef diner is THRILLED TO ANNOUNCE that we are back serving the Colorado Springs. Colorado community at our Historic Downtown Colorado Springs Purple Castle located at 110 E Costilla."

According to the Facebook post, King's Chef will be open for to-go orders and patio dining starting Thursday, September 24th at 8:00am.

The diner will serve food Wednesday through Sunday, from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm. The popular restaurant clarifies that hours could be extended in the near future.

The popular Colorado Historic Landmark opened its doors in 1956. King's Chef Diner, which features all-natural, non-GMO verified ingredients, has been featured on the Food Network, Al Roker's Diner Destinations, and Outrageous Foods.