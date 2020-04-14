No death penalty trial for Colorado man accused in killings

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) -- Prosecutors are no longer pursuing the death penalty for a 23-year-old man accused of being one of two gunmen in the March 2017 killings of two Coronado High School students.

The Gazette reported Monday that Fourth Judicial District Attorney Dan May said a decision was made to withdraw the death penalty as a sentencing option for Marco Garcia-Bravo. Garcia-Bravo was scheduled for a death penalty trial in July in the fatal shootings of 16-year-old Natalie Cano-Partida and 15-year-old Derek Greer. But prosecutors have said the students’ families no longer support pursing capital punishment.

Democratic Gov. Jared Polis approved a death penalty repeal bill in March.

