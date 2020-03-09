Woman who died in Canon City crash is identified

Top Stories

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fremont County coroner has identified a woman who was killed in a car crash last week.

The coroner tells us the victim is 54-year-old Lisa Haynie. Haynie died when she was thrown from her vehicle Friday afternoon on Highway 50 near Canon City.

Previous coverage:

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 54-year-old woman is dead after being thrown from her vehicle during a rollover crash that happened Friday afternoon on Highway 50 in Canon City.

The crash happened around 2:21 p.m. near Berry Parkway, according to Canon City police.

Police say that a lone woman was driving when the rollover crash happened, and she was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken to the hospital and died from her injuries, according to CCPD.

The victim hasn't been identified yet.

Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash, and police said a section of Hwy 50 near Justice Center Road was closed until about 4:40 p.m.