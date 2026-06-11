Skip to Content
Sports

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Defender Garven Matusala heads to the World Cup 2026

By
Published 4:23 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- On Thursday, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC got some pretty exciting news: yet another Switchbacks player is heading to the FIFA World Cup 2026. 

Switchbacks player Garven Metusala will be joining teammate Duke Lacroix to play in the World Cup on June 13. Metusala has been a part of the Switchbacks since 2025.

Fans will have the opportunity to celebrate both Lacroix and Metusala here in Colorado Springs during the June 24 Switchbacks game, giving those in attendance the chance to win World Cup stickers.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.