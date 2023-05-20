Skip to Content
Updated today at 8:19 PM
Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo (KRDO)--The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Fountain.

Immediate details surrounding the shooting are unclear, but Fountain Police told KRDO officers were responding to a nearby home for a domestic disturbance.

A representative from Fountain Police added that the Colorado Springs Police would head the investigation.

KRDO has reached out to Colorado Springs Police and the Fountain Police for more information.

There is a large police presence on Taos Circle near South Sante Fe Avenue in Fountain.

KRDO has a crew at the scene gathering more information.

https://twitter.com/AnnabChilders/status/1660098551781761025
