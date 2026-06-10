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Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity celebrates 40 years of home building

Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity
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today at 5:57 AM
Published 5:56 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity is hosting a "Trivia on the Block" party Saturday to celebrate 40 years of building affordable homes in Southern Colorado.

Tickets are $40 a person. The money supports Pikes Peak Habitat's homebuilding efforts, including their next "Rising Moon 41 Doors" development to help 41 families afford new homes. Kids 15 and younger get in free with an adult.

The party starts at 4:30 p.m. at the Meanwhile Block event space in Colorado Springs next to Weidner Field. Pikes Peak Habitat will have food trucks, yard games, a "hammerschlagen" hammer and nail competition, and the main event, trivia.

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Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

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