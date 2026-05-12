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200,000 pounds later, and local non-profit still ‘rucking’ with packs full of non-perishables

KRDO
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Updated
today at 6:07 AM
Published 5:58 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - For the second consecutive year, the Special Forces Foundation will host its annual Memorial Day Ruck March from America the Beautiful Park in Colorado Springs.

The run/walk/ruck celebrates Memorial Day, but is hosted each year the weekend before Memorial Day. It starts at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 16.

Each year, participants embark on a 5K, 10K or 30K ruck march with packs weighed down with non-perishable food items. After the march, the Special Forces Foundation then helps distribute the goods to homeless veterans in partnership with Care and Share and Mt. Carmel.

The event has helped collect over 200,000 pounds of canned goods since 2015, according to the Special Forces Foundation.

Participants in the 30K ruck march can earn the Norwegian Ruck March badge if they meet the time requirement. Active duty military, veterans and civilians can all earn the badge as long as they follow the challenge's specific requirements.

Celebrations at the start/finish line include food trucks, a beer tent, a jewelry station, a tattoo artist and more. It's $70 for the 5K, $90 for the 10K and $100 for the 30K. All the money benefits the Special Forces Foundation, Veterans to Veterans and Mt. Carmel, according to the Special Forces Foundation.

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Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

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