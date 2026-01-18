Dr. Martin Luther King’s granddaughter makes her way to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - At Colorado College on Sunday, the community is celebrated the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through song and the presence of a special guest…his one and only granddaughter.

An educational panel was held, giving moderators of all ages the opportunity to engage in conversation with the young activists, 17-year-old Yolanda King, and ask her questions-- an absolute honor, they say.

"I don't think any of us expected that we would be able to discuss and have conversations like this with someone whose legacy has stretched so far," says moderator, Teiona Dantzler.

This all comes in celebration of the United States’ 250th Anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, and Colorado’s 150th Anniversary of Statehood.

However, the celebration is not over just yet.

Tomorrow, the Martin Luther King Legacy Preservation Society will be participating in a unity march starting at 7 A.M. from the Antlers Hotel on 4 S. Cascade Ave to Acacia Park.

