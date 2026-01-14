Solar light project underway along Arkansas River Trail to help combat crime

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - An initiative has been approved by the city of Pueblo to install solar lights along both sides of the Arkansas River Trail from Wildhorse Creek to Runyon Lake.

In an effort to combat crime, the city says they've seen a positive impact in previous parks in which lights have been installed.

The project is funded by a Safer Street grant.

"I didn’t want them to look like a big oh six by six solar panel. So we been working with this company that we bought the sample light behind me and really liked it. I we felt like it did a good job," says Pueblo Parks and Recreations Director, Steven Meier.

But furthermore, these lights are cost-effective.

"A lot more substantial savings and, just outright purchasing of them and getting them installed. Plus, we don't have an electrical bill, ever," says Meier.

The grant will fund 112 lights along the river, which locals tell KRDO13 would encourage them to enjoy the park more, considering how dark the area gets past dusk.

"These lights will help make people feel more at ease using the trail system. And that's been the biggest complaint. This is just a dark place down here along the trail, and you're along the river. You're down the woods," explains Meier.

Parks and Recreation says that, within the next few months, walkers and cyclists will start seeing more lights popping up on Main Street.

