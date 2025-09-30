City of Pueblo ends PEDCO contract

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Pueblo is ending its contract with PEDCO, according to a press release sent by a city spokesperson.

PEDCO, formally known as the Pueblo Economic Development Corp, has worked to bring businesses to Pueblo through incentives and by having project-ready land available for sale. The organization is funded by taxpayer dollars as well as private membership dues, according to their website.

The city's decision to terminate its contract comes after officials asked PEDCO to respond to their Request for Qualifications (RFQ), according to a city spokesperson.

“The termination is consistent with City Council’s recent request to send out a Request for Qualifications seeking new economic development partners. PEDCO was founded over 40 years ago, and it’s time for the City to seek other committed partners dedicated to growing our City and helping us become the economic center of Southern Colorado," said Mayor Heather Graham.

City Council voted 5-2 to issue a Request for Qualifications to all organizations for economic development services. According to a press release, Councilor Dennis Flores and Joe Latino voted against the resolution, noting that PEDCO is valued by people in Pueblo.

City officials say that the contract with PEDCO will officially end on December 31, 2025.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.