Pueblo man sentenced to 20 years in prison on gun, drug charges

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado (USACO) has sentenced a 33-year-old Pueblo man to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of firearms and drugs.

USACO says Joshua Pacheco was a felon in possession of a firearm, a machine gun, methamphetamine, and fentanyl with the intent to distribute, and a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to the plea agreement on Oct. 20, 2023, Pacheco was under federal supervision after being released on a previous conviction for possessing a firearm as a felon.

Officials say Pacheco was encountered by law enforcement while he was returning home in his car. Police say when searching his car, they found numerous firearms, including machine guns, and large quantities of controlled substances, including approximately 351 grams of fentanyl pills and 621 grams of methamphetamine.

On top of that, officers say they found approximately $2,000 in cash and learned that Pacheco had plans to distribute the drugs and possessed firearms in furtherance of his drug trafficking.

“Under no circumstances will ATF stand idly by while armed, violent repeat offenders victimize our communities by illegally possessing and trafficking firearms and drugs,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Brent Beavers. “Together with our local and federal partners, we will unleash every available resource in pursuit of these violent criminals, bring them to justice, and restore the safety and security to our streets that every citizen deserves to enjoy.”

