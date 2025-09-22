Denver man arrested for sexual assault after meeting up with underage girl in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) arrested a 30-year-old Denver man today, Sept. 22, after he engaged in intercourse with an underage Pueblo teen that he had met through the social media app Snapchat.

Deputies say they located two cars parked at Liberty Point at around 3:30 a.m. during a routine patrol, which is closed to the public after 10 p.m. The deputies stated that two males and two females claimed to be stargazing.

PCSO states that they discovered one 16-year-old female had met up with 30-year-old Alfredo Antonio-Diego. The teen allegedly told deputies she had met with Antonio-Diego without her parents' consent and had intercourse at an apartment, and then drove to Liberty Point. Deputies say the teen was visibly intoxicated, admitting to drinking alcohol with Antonio-Diego.

Deputies say that Antonio-Diego allegedly refused to answer questions and was arrested for felony sexual assault, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, driving under the influence and having no insurance.

PCSO says Antonio-Diego had two previous DUI arrests.

PCSO has released the following tips for parents:

Discuss internet safety with your children. Teach them to look for red flags and encourage them to communicate with you. Teach children to never share personal information, photos, or videos online in public forums and with people they don’t know.

posts. Review games, apps, and social media sites before allowing your child to use them. Be mindful of apps that allow for direct messaging, video chats, file uploads, and user anonymity.

Use parental controls and adjust privacy settings.

concealing online activity. Encourage children to tell a parent or a trusted adult if they are asked to engage in any inappropriate behavior.

If you suspect online enticement or sexual exploitation of a child, immediately contact law enforcement.

