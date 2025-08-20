Skip to Content
News

Dozens of VW bus owners to share their classics and stories at “Buses at the Brewery”

By
Published 9:01 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Ivywild School parking lot will be lined with classic Volkswagen buses Saturday for Bristol Brewing's 19th annual "Buses at the Brewery."

The event lasts from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It's free to show up and peruse the lines of buses. The event is German-themed (like Volkswagen) with footlong brats, strongman stein competitions (holding out beer mugs as long as you can), live music, Oktoberfest-style beer, a tie-dye station and a "cruise to the brewery" with all the buses.

A couple of the bus owners met up early to speak with KRDO13's Bradley Davis about their passion for the classic cars.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.