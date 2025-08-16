New fire in Rio Blanco County adds pressure to firefighters already battling multiple burns

RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Rio Blanco County is grappling with yet another fire this morning. It's called the Yellowjacket Fire and is burning approximately 20 miles northeast of Meeker in the White River National Forest.

Firefighters responded to the fire the afternoon of August 15, according to the Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office. It is now estimated to be 35 acres and burning in mixed conifer and aspen with dead and down material. There is no word on containment yet.

A full suppression effort is underway, including two dozers, two helicopters, and multiple engines and hand Crews according to the U.S. Forest Service.

This comes as firefighters in Rio Blanco County are already spread thin due to multiple wildfires, including the record-breaking Lee Fire. As of the morning of August 16, the Lee Fire is 133,954 acres and 31% contained. It is currently the fifth-largest fire in recorded Colorado history.

