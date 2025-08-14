Indian restaurant shut down due to health code violations

A popular restaurant at Voyager and Ridgeline in North Colorado Springs was temporarily closed last week due to its violations.

When asked about the reason for the shutdown of Shri Ganesh, a spokesperson with El Paso County Public Health said, “This closure was the result of points from observed violations, many of which were based improper food handling. This can increase the risk and likelihood of foodborne illness occurring.”

Among the findings on Aug. 6:

There was no certified food protection manager on duty

Basic questions about when food was prepared or the required temperatures could not be answered

Some of the food wasn't marked with a date to show when it was made.

Containers of chicken and lamb were at the wrong temperature

There was no probe thermometer to check food temperatures at the time of the inspection.

When KRDO13 stopped by on Monday, there was a sign that said it was closed for “kitchen remodeling,” but a look inside the windows showed there was clearly no remodeling going on.

Minutes later, the owner arrived and threatened to call the police, but later agreed to take our crew inside and show what he’s done to get back into compliance.

Raj Adhikari, who was not there at the time of the inspection, said in its 10-year history, the restaurant has never failed a health inspection.

“I mean, it was like very surprising,” he said, “It was very... like I lost sleep basically... because I'm always the best and always had a great past. I never had any problem. Nobody got sick ever.”

Adhikari added that all staff members will soon have their food safety certifications, and customers shouldn’t be concerned about eating here.

“We are fixing everything 100%, so they can come and we will serve them professionally and with all the health department’s rules and regulations,” he said.

Shri Ganesh was allowed to reopen on Tuesday.

The EPCPH spokesperson told KRDO13 afterward, “Shri Ganesh was allowed to reopen on August 12 after demonstrating it had met several requirements necessary to reopen, but it still must pass a full re-inspection in the next 5-10 days to get back into good standing.”

OTHER FAILING SCORES

Juanita's Best Mexican Food - 2356 S Academy Blvd - 14 violations

Rodolfo’s Mexican Grill - 15932 Jackson Creek Pkwy – 10 violations

Coal Mine Dragon - 1720 W Uintah St - 10 violations

Pikes Poke Bowl - 9290 Highland Rdg Hts – 9 violations

(Previously failed in July with 13 violations)

Marriott Colorado Springs - 5580 Tech Center Dr – 8 violations

Camin Thai Cuisine - 6760 N Academy - 8 violations

(Previously shut down by the health department in March 2025)

HIGH SCORES

McDonald’s - 434 Garden of the Gods

Papa John's - 3755 Astrozon

Mining Exchange Hotel - 8 S. Nevada Ave

Cerberus Brewing Company - 702 W Colorado Ave

Cerberus is about to celebrate 10 years of offering craft food as well as craft beer.

The food menu far exceeds most other breweries in Colorado Springs, and is complemented by 22 beers and 2 sodas currently on tap, including the popular Elysium Hazy IPA and Drake High End Lager.

Among the most popular menu items is the smoked brisket grilled cheese, featuring house-smoked meat.

"It's a unique niche to be able to say you do your beer and your food equally well,” says General Manager Melisa LeFebvre.

LeFebvre credits her high score to not only the careful hiring of their executive chef, but also the constant commitment to food safety by his entire staff, as well as head brewer Troy Johnson.

Johnson joked that as a kid, he thought beer was made by a wizard.

It wasn’t until later in life that he learned there were people brewing beer for a living, and credits his consistency, processes, and cleanliness for creating batch after batch of quality beers.

"Good brewers dump bad beer,” he explained, “and I've only had to dump a few beers in 17 years, but when you do have one that's bad, you dump it and move on."

The restaurant side of Cerberus is inspected by the county, while the brewery side is inspected by the state.

