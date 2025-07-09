What motorcycle riders need to know about new lane filtering law

COLORADO SPRINGS, (KRDO) - Colorado State Patrol (CSP) cautioned motorcyclists against misinterpretations of the new lane filtering law as fatalities spike.

CSP said it is monitoring motorcyclists' lane splitting, rather than lane filtering. Lane splitting is when riders illegally split between cars that are moving or could be moving at any moment, like on a highway. CSP outlines the difference:

Lane Filtering (legal under new law)

Traffic in the rider's lane must be going the same direction and at a complete stop (like at a stoplight). The lane must be wide enough to fit the vehicle and motorcycle while passing. The motorcycle must go 15 mph or less. The rider must pass safely. The rider must pass on the left and not enter the oncoming traffic lane.

Lane Splitting (illegal)

Driving a motorcycle between lanes of moving traffic, no matter how slow. Driving a motorcycle between lanes of stopped traffic that could start moving at any time (like on a highway). Often involves riding between traffic on the painted center line.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is doing a safety study on the new lane filtering law. It said representatives will make a decision on whether to extend or repeal the law in the 2028 legislative session based on the results of the report.

CSP warned that the way motorcyclists behave on the roads over the next three years will determine whether the law gets renewed.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said there have been 12 motorcycle deaths so far in 2025 in Colorado Springs, up from 6 this time last year. It said speed was the largest factor in the fatalities, and there were no reports of deaths caused by lane splitting or filtering.

