Resources for veterans dealing with PTSD during 4th of July fireworks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has released a list of resources for veterans who are dealing with PTSD during fireworks shows.

Some veterans may experience flashbacks or have anxiety attacks due to the loud noises and bright flashes associated with fireworks.

“We often have veterans who describe, regretfully, dreading this time of year,” Dr. Mandy Rabenhorst Bell, VA ECHCS PTSD program manager, said in a press release. “People who've experienced trauma might have diverse reactions to things like fireworks displays and unpredictable loud noises. It is important that communities and individuals consider the impact these triggers may have on their veteran neighbors. We must also remember that individuals who have PTSD have an incredible amount of resilience and strength.”

The VA says that it is courteous to let neighbors know if you plan to use fireworks on days outside the Fourth of July so that no one is caught off guard.

Here is a list of tips and resources provided by the VA:

Reach out to loved ones and support systems. Let them know you may need extra support around fireworks.

If you receive care from VA Eastern Colorado, you can call 720-723-7310 (Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center) or 719-327-5660 option 4 (PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom Outpatient Clinic) to talk with our mental health team.

Veterans in crisis or those concerned about them can call 911, the Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and select 1 or visit the Veterans Crisis Line website.

Download the free PTSD Coach app for coping tools and resources.

Use earplugs, headphones, or white noise machines to help block fireworks noise.

Consider spending time in quieter locations or areas where fireworks are not allowed.

Learn more about PTSD at the VA National Center for PTSD.

