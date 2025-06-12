Confirmed sighting of new wolf pups from reintroduction wolves in Colorado

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff have confirmed sightings of new wolf pups in the state.

“We are elated to welcome these new wolf pups into the world and into our great state”, said Delaney Rudy, Colorado director for the Western Watersheds Project. “The establishment of these wolf families is an exciting step toward restoring ecological balance in Colorado, and this rewilding will improve the health of the land, wildlife, and watersheds in our shared home in the Rocky Mountains.”

According to a press release sent to KRDO13, CPW confirms that it has prepared for the arrival of these new pups by training 11 range riders for the summer season and completing 196 assessments to help ranchers implement strategies to protect their livestock.

Ranchers have remained concerned about the reintroduction of wolves since the release of 15 wolves in January.

According to CPW, efforts to help ranchers include turbo fladry, range riders, night watches, and dozens of guard dogs around the state.

CPW says these efforts are largely funded by the Born to be Wild license plate, which has raised at least $819,000 for non-lethal coexistence.

According to officials, Wolves improve the health of waterways and ecosystems by redistributing the grazing pressure of herbivores. They facilitate the recovery of riparian vegetation, heal eroded waterways, and improve habitat for many other wildlife, including fish and beavers. CPW reports that their presence on the landscape can make humans safer, reducing elk and deer collisions with cars.

Our partners, 9News, report that CPW does not know how many pups there are, but they are currently watching four wolf dens.