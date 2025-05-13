13 Grand Prix! A soap box derby test run at KRDO13

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) - The Pikes Peak Soap Box Derby came by KRDO13 to do a little demonstration down the station's hill and talk about the 21st annual event on June 1 in Monument.

43 racers ages 7 to 14 will take the start line on Higby road between the stock and super stock divisions. Each local winner qualifies for world championships in Akron, Ohio.

This year, the derby also sponsored a car for a local military family from San Luis, Colorado.

Higby Road is between Bowstring and Clover Leaf. The derby said it costs about $1500 to build a car. The derby has 28 of its own it will rent out each year for under $100.

You can contact Jim Taylor if you are interested in getting on the waitlist for this year or getting a rental spot for next year. People as old as 18 can participate.

Tune into Good Morning Colorado to see a couple of the young racers reach some speed down our hill behind KRDO13!