Colorado Springs Fire extinguishes fire from battery pack inside office building

Colorado Springs Fire Department
today at 4:01 PM
Published 3:35 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) quickly extinguished a fire started from a battery pack at office buildings in the 660 Bl of Southpointe Ct, in south Colorado Springs.

CSFD says their crews are reporting seeing light smoke inside. However, a primary search of the building has been completed. They then found the battery pack on fire and their response to the fire concluded.

Sean Rice

Sean is reporter with the 13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

