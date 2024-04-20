Colorado Springs Fire extinguishes fire from battery pack inside office building

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) quickly extinguished a fire started from a battery pack at office buildings in the 660 Bl of Southpointe Ct, in south Colorado Springs.

CSFD says their crews are reporting seeing light smoke inside. However, a primary search of the building has been completed. They then found the battery pack on fire and their response to the fire concluded.