Colorado Springs Police cruiser flipped over in intersection, investigation underway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) say they are investigating a traffic crash involving one of their patrol cruisers.

The cruiser appears to have collided with a red pick-up truck in the intersection of East Platte Ave. and North Academy Blvd. This is just south of the Citadel Mall.

KRDO13 got word of the crash just before 7 P.M. A sergeant with CSPD's Sand Creek division says they are in the early stages of investigating the incident, and are unable to give any more information on the condition of the officer involved or other people.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

