Ryan Jensen honored as CSU-Pueblo dominates

Ryan Jenses is one of the NFL's best players. The former CSU-Pueblo Thunderwolves center won Super Bowl 55 with the Buccaneers, and earned a Pro Bowl appearance the next season.

Now, he's being immortalized on the campus where it all began.

Jensen was one of seven athletes who was inducted into the CSU-Pueblo Athletic Hall of Fame.

He's currently out of action with a knee injury, but that allowed him to attend the game, and watch his alma mater dominate Adams State.

CSU-Pueblo celebrated Jensen's return with a 43-10 victory.