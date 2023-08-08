Skip to Content
El Paso County Coroner identifies 56-year-old man killed in plane crash near Falcon

Courtesy: Patrick Benda, Carl's brother
Published 10:20 AM

FALCON, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office just identified 56-year-old Carl Benda as the pilot killed in a plane crash near Falcon Saturday.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) responded to the crash near the Meadowlake Airport Saturday, after receiving multiple reports at around noon that a plane had gone down.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a small, single-engine aircraft destroyed and Benda dead.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is now investigating the crash. They say the aircraft Benda was flying was a Nanchang CJ-6A airplane.

Annabelle Childers

Annabelle is a reporter for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

