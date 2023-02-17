Colorado Springs Utilities proposes rate decrease for customers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As long as the city council approves the proposal, Colorado Springs Utilities customers could see a roughly $24 decrease in their utility bill as soon as March 1.

Colorado Springs Utilities said this rate decrease comes after seeing much warmer days during winter months. They said fewer people are using natural gas, so the demand for it has gone down, meaning it's become more economical overall.

"I think overall month to month yes it would because when you think about it you know 25 to 30 dollars is a lot of money when you add it up you known," said Terry, Colorado Springs, Resident.

Across the nation, people are seeing record-high inflation numbers. Springs Utilities said it wants to help those struggling with costs in other areas of life.

"March can still have really cold weather and customers are still using natural gas to heat their homes," said Scott Shirola, Pricing and Rates Manager.

Shirola says lowering prices for natural gas right now will help ease the financial burden many Colorado Springs residents are facing.

"Customers are experiencing a lot of inflation and everything that they have to buy you know just in everyday life so to be able to pass this lower cost onto our customers during that time is really helpful," added Shirola.

On February 22, a utility board meaning will be held, to discuss the future of natural gas rates. Springs Utilities hopes to reduce the natural gas rates until June 1, 2023.

If approved by the city council, Springs Utilities' electric rates would be down 19 percent lower than the natural gas average, which sits at 23 percent.

The last time Colorado Springs Utilities made a cost adjustment was back in December when people had roughly a $30 difference in their utility bill.