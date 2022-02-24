Colorado Springs Police release identity of man found dead after reported shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, the Colorado Springs Police Department released the identity of a man who was found dead in an alleyway.

Sunday, police received a report at 12:06 a.m. of a shots fired call for service in the 2500 block of E. Uintah Street. At the scene, officers found a man dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, the El Paso County Coroner's Office conducted an autopsy, identifying the man as 39-year-old Gilberto Barajas of Colorado Springs.

According to the coroner's office, Barajas died of gunshot wounds and his manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. To stay anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

According to police, this is the 11th homicide in the city of Colorado Springs in 2022. At this time in 2021, police had investigated 3 homicides.