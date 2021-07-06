El Paso County Sheriff Deputy mows senior citizen’s lawn in Widefield

News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A pair of El Paso County Sheriff's Deputies helped a senior living in Widefield when she found herself unable to maintain her lawn.

Last week, two deputies spoke with the woman, who said she was distraught about the growth of her lawn and didn't know what to do.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Garcia stepped up and mowed the woman's lawn himself. Despite the rain, Garcia managed to mow her entire front lawn.