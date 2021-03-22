Some Colorado Springs restaurants argue six-foot distancing rule hurts business

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Some local restaurant owners say despite capacity limit increases under new coronavirus guidelines, social distancing is putting a damper on their business.

The concern comes after the state asked for feedback on a new COVID-19 dial that would allow counties to move into Level Blue or Green with a higher number of COVID-19 cases.

It's designed to ease restrictions and help out businesses, but some small restaurant owners tell KRDO nothing is going to help their business until the state gets rid of the six-foot distancing rule. Many of them are still operating at less than fifty percent capacity because of the required distancing.

"We want to follow any kind of guidance we get from the state, the county and the CDC, and we are always very careful here," said Eric Brenner, the owner of Red Gravy. "But, really what we need is to be able to have more seats in our dining room, which is going to be more about spacing than capacity."

In a recent effort to reopen schools across the country, the CDC has reduced its recommendation from six feet to three feet. Brenner is curious whether that's being considered for restaurants.

"Three feet would give us the ability to get back to almost our normal seating," he said.

We reached out to the state health department to learn more about why the six-foot rule is in place, and when it might be phased out.

