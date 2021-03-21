Relaxed restrictions proposed under Colorado’s new ‘Dial 3.0’

News

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is asking for the public's feedback on proposed changes to the state's current COVID-19 safety restrictions.

Under the proposed changes, 'Dial 3.0' would make it easier for counties to move into Level Green, the least restrictive level on the dial. Many of the restrictions that currently apply at that level would also be removed.

Restrictions for bars, retail businesses, offices and non-critical manufacturing facilities would also be relaxed for counties in the second lowest, Level Blue.

“Because of the commitment of all Coloradans, we are where we are now, able to be less restrictive and provide local communities and their public health agencies more control while still protecting the public’s health,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director, CDPHE. “It’s all about a balance. We’ve enacted the restrictions we need to slow the disease while attempting to limit the ramifications of closing down parts of the state and the impacts that come with that.”

According to the state health department, the proposed changes are a reflection of the growing number of Coloradans who have received a COVID-19 vaccine. New state data shows nearly 80% of people age 70 and older are now fully vaccinated.

The department also estimates vaccines for all Coloradans over the age of 16 will be available by mid April.

Proposed changes provided by the state health department to the Dial 3.0 are listed below:

The metrics for Level Green: Protect Our Neighbors have changed, making it easier for counties to achieve Protect Our Neighbors status. Now, counties can apply for Protect Our Neighbors if they have up to 35 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people -- up from 15 cases. The metrics range for Level Blue is now 36 - 100 cases per 100,000 people.

Most restrictions in Level Green: Protect Our Neighbors are now removed. Bars, gyms, and indoor events must still adhere to a 50% capacity limit or a 500-person cap, whichever is fewer.

Bars can now open under Level Blue. The capacity limit is 25% capacity or 75 people, whichever is fewer.

Outdoor events in Levels Green and Blue no longer have capacity restrictions under the dial. Counties may choose to implement capacity restrictions on outdoor events at the local level.

Retail, offices, and non-critical manufacturing in Level Blue may now open to 75% capacity, up from 50%.

There is no longer a state limit on personal gathering sizes. The state will follow CDC’s guidance on personal gatherings. The CDC still strongly recommends avoiding larger gatherings and crowds to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

5 Star Businesses in Level Blue can operate up to 60% capacity, not to exceed 50 people above the caps for restaurants and indoor events and 25 people above the cap for gyms.

Coloradans interested in providing feedback are able to review the proposed changes and submit a form until Monday, March 22nd at 12:00 p.m.

The new dial is anticipated to go into effect on March 24th.