7th year of Girls & Science at Denver Museum of Nature & Science held virtually

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Denver Museum of Nature and Science is virtually hosting the Girls and Science event for two weeks this month.

The event is an adventure into science, where girls ages 8 through 18 can explore STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, math) fields in an all-new virtual format. This is the event's seventh year.

While the pandemic has hindered the ability to meet in person, organizers still say this program is too important to cancel.

"We like to create this environment to represent women and other minority groups that are in these careers," said Nicole Nicole Neu-Yagle, an earth sciences assistant for the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.

According to organizers, only 1 in 4 STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) jobs are held by women. Girls and Science allows young girls to talk with career mentors, watch presentations, hands-on activities, and host conversations to inspire more girls into STEM fields.

