Popular pizza restaurant in Colorado Springs closes temporarily

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fargo's Pizza Company in east Colorado Springs announced Monday that it is closing temporarily.

In a Facebook post, the popular pizza join on Platte Avenue thanked its loyal customers.

"Thank you all for your wonderful support throughout the years and we hope to serve you again in the near future," the post read.

El Paso County moved to Level Red in the state's COVID-19 dial on Nov. 27. The change brought tighter restrictions for several restaurants, including the closure of indoor dining.

Fargo's Pizza Company opened in December of 1973 and claims to be "one of the world’s largest family pizza restaurants" with capacity of up to 500 guests.

A sign on the side door of the building said employees can pick up checks on Friday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

"The management team thanks you for all your hard work during these trying times," the sign read.