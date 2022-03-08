KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Carlee is a special kitty cat and shows the care that is taken with each, individual animal by our community and HSPPR. This 3-year-old calico was seen hanging around with a colony but the manager knew she wasn’t part of the colony. She was very social and sweet, so she was brought into the shelter to see if she was a stray. She didn’t have a microchip and no one came to get her but it was clear she would be an ideal adoption candidate and we had to get her into a good home. She is now available to be your special little someone. Carlee’s adoption fee is $40 and she comes with our adoption package which includes her spay surgery, vaccines, a voucher for a veterinary exam, one month of pet insurance, and a microchip.

Want to know more about barn cats? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.