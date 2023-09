Happy Labor Day!

TODAY: Hot and dry to start the week. 90 is the anticipated high in the Springs, 96 in Pueblo. Critical fire danger does exist across Pueblo County and portions of the Plains until 8 PM tonight.

TOMORROW: Minor relief from the heat! At or below average temperatures are expected, with 79 as the anticipated high in the Springs, 87 in Pueblo. Mostly sunny and dry.

EXTENDED: Mostly sunny and dry. Temperatures return above average by Thursday.