Tracking nice weekend, continued fire danger

TODAY: Red Flag Warnings extend into Friday with warm, dry and windy conditions again. Gusty 20-30 MPH winds are possible from noon to 5pm in Colorado Springs. We're forecasting clear skies and afternoon highs in the high 60's in Colorado Springs and low 70's in Pueblo and across the Plains. Throw on a windbreaker, don't burn outside, and enjoy a pretty nice Friday!

TOMORROW: Highs will be similar to Friday. It'll be breezy with scattered showers approach from the west by 3:00 p.m. Meanwhile, some clouds and a couple showers are possible along I-25 in the afternoon.

EXTENDED: Highs cool a few degrees Sunday. Expect increasing cloud cover Sunday with more isolated PM showers. The incoming system appears to bring cooler temps in the 50's but minimal precip to I-25 through Monday, with higher precip chances come Tuesday.