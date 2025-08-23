Wet and cool temperatures to finish out the weekend

Rain and thunderstorm chances will come to an end by late tonight then our skies will become mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows will be in the 50s to 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with the High Country having lows in the 40s to 50s.

Sunday will be rinse and repeat day, weatherwise. Highs will be back in the 70s to 80s. Monsoon moisture makes a return so we will continue to have afternoon to evening chances for showers and thunderstorms There is a chance for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. Our main concerns will be hail, wind, and heavy rain which could lead potential flash flooding.

The start of the work week will be a cool one! Highs will be in the 70s across Southern Colorado, some towns will be flirting with the 80 degree mark. Afternoon to evening showers remain in the forecast however as of now we are expecting regular thunderstorms, no severe weather at this time but of course we'll keep tracking that for you at KRDO13.

Tuesday we will see highs in the upper 60s to 70s across Southern Colorado. Daily afternoon to evening rain chances continue.

For the middle of the work week highs will increase back into the 70s to 80s across Southern Colorado with daily afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms continuing. We will continue with this weather pattern for the remainder of the work week.