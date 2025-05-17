Comfortable weekend with PM showers/storms

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and beautiful for the first half of the day ahead of a mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70's to low 80's for lower lying areas. There's a slight chance for a stray shower/storm from 1-5pm around the Pikes Peak Region.

SUNDAY: We're tracking increasing clouds by the afternoon again and highs in the 70's with west/southwest winds ramping up to around 15-25 mph (30mph gusts).

EXTENDED: Clouds stick around Monday with scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon, and highs cooling to the 50's and 60's. We're tracking the chance for some snow across our local mountain towns! We'll keep you updated on that and severe weather chances throughout the weekend.