Tracking warming temps & mountain snow

TONIGHT: Snow pushes down the Continental Divide bringing a few inches of accumulation to our central mountain towns overnight into Thursday morning. We could see an isolated shower or two in the Pikes Peak Region (similar to last night) contributing to a dusting of snow at most. Overnight lows stoop down to the single digits and teens in the high country, and 20s in our lower lying areas.

TOMORROW: Snow wraps up for the high country in the early hours Thursday. Slightly above average temperatures return all across Colorado with low to mid 50s along and east of I-25.

EXTENDED: The weekend will likely bring a decent temperature drop, more snow to the mountains, and the possibility for some rain/snow mixing across the Pikes Peak Region. We'll keep you updated as this next system develops.