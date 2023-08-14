Marty’s Monday Evening Forecast – Warmer Air Ahead – 8/14/2023

Overview: We're tracking warmer air for all, and drier conditions for many over the next several days…

Tonight: Scattered clouds will drift over and near the mountains, especially south of the Arkansas River, while areas farther north and east will remain mostly clear. By morning the air will be cool into the 50s to near 60 for the plains with some 40s over the mountains and high mountain valleys.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, dry, and warmer for the plains, and partly cloudy over the mountains with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly across the Continental Divide and possibly the Sangre De Cristo Mountains. Many areas will be noticeably warmer with temperatures reaching the 80s to lower 90s for the plains, 70s to near 80 for the mountains and high mountain valleys.

Extended: Wednesday should be breezy, hot, and dry for most areas east of I-25 where high temperature sin the 90s to near 100 degrees are likely. Over and near the mountains the air will also get pretty hot, but we do expect more cloud cover during the afternoon than we'll see farther east, and isolated, brief showers and thunderstorms are possible with the best chances over the mountains. A weak cold front may slip over eastern Colorado on Thursday, but the air doesn't look to cool more than a few degrees in some areas, and chances for thunderstorms do not look good anywhere. The air looks to remain hot through the weekend. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are most likely to occur over the mountains on any given day, with lesser chances for brief showers and/or thunderstorms over the I-25 corridor. The plains should remain dry for some time.