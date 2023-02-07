Skip to Content
today at 7:38 AM
Published 7:20 AM

Sunny and cool today… colder by Thursday

2-7 HIGHS

Sunny skies and seasonably cool today... much colder and windy by Thursday.

TODAY: High pressure quickly build across the region Tuesday afternoon before our next system arrives Wednesday. Sunny and cool today with highs in the mid and upper-40s/

TONIGHT: Clear and cold overnight with morning lows Wednesday dipping into the teens and low-20s.

EXTENDED: Warmer but windier by Wednesday afternoon with highs in the upper-40s to the mid-50s. As the front comes through we'll see some quick burst of snow late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.  Colorado Springs could see a dusting to possibly one inch of snow.  Much cold and strong winds Thursday with highs in the 30s and winds gusting up to 45 mph.  Much warmer again by Saturday.

Article Topic Follows: Weather
Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

