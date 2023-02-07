Sunny and cool today… colder by Thursday

Sunny skies and seasonably cool today... much colder and windy by Thursday.

TODAY: High pressure quickly build across the region Tuesday afternoon before our next system arrives Wednesday. Sunny and cool today with highs in the mid and upper-40s/

TONIGHT: Clear and cold overnight with morning lows Wednesday dipping into the teens and low-20s.

EXTENDED: Warmer but windier by Wednesday afternoon with highs in the upper-40s to the mid-50s. As the front comes through we'll see some quick burst of snow late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Colorado Springs could see a dusting to possibly one inch of snow. Much cold and strong winds Thursday with highs in the 30s and winds gusting up to 45 mph. Much warmer again by Saturday.