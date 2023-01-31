Cold today but a warm up underway starting Wednesday

The sun has returned in full force, but it will be another cold day and night across southern Colorado.

TODAY: Mainly sunny and cold today with temperatures still well below average. Highs today will top out in the mid and upper-30s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and bitterly cold overnight lows once again as the mercury dips into the single digits.

EXTENDED: We'll begin a slow warming trend through the end of the work week. Highs Wednesday will climb into the low and mid-40s. By Thursday and Friday we can expect to see highs climb into the mid and upper-50s. A little cooler but quiet for the weekend.