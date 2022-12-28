Rain then snow in the cards for Wednesday evening

Mild temperatures with rain showers this afternoon... before colder air arrives and we see snow later tonight and Thursday morning.

TODAY: Mainly cloudy skies, with breezy and mild conditions this afternoon. Rain will be possible this afternoon before colder air arrives and we see a switch over to snow later tonight.

TONIGHT: Several inches of snow will be possible for both Colorado Springs and Pueblo and slick roads are a distinct possibility for the Thursday morning commute. Overnight lows will fall into the 20s... and most of the heavier snow will come to an end by sunrise.

EXTENDED: Snow showers and colder temperatures are in store for Thursday with highs in the 30s and low-40s. Quiet and cool conditions ahead for Friday and Saturday... but by Saturday night our next storm system brings snow to the Continental Divide. Accumulating snow will be possible in southern Colorado Sunday night and Monday.