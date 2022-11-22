Mild the next two day… but colder and snow showers for Thanksgiving

Plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures through Wednesday... colder with light snow Thanksgiving Day.

TODAY: High pressure will maintain control over our weather today with sunshine and highs in the mid and upper-50s.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and cold overnight. Wednesday morning lows will dip into the 20s.

EXTENDED: An upper-level trough and cold front will work into the area Wednesday night. Colder and snow showers now in the forecast for Thanksgiving Day. Most of the heavier snow will be north of downtown Colorado Springs... and the snow will have a larger impact on the Palmer Divide. Temperatures will warm quickly heading into the weekend... with highs returning to the 60s by Saturday.