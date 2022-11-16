Skip to Content
Another frigid blast heading our way Thursday

11-16 HIGHS

Mainly sunny skies and chilly today... but more frigid air and snow arrives Thursday.

TODAY: Still cool this afternoon with highs in the low and mid-40s... with winds out of the NW at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and very cold overnight with morning lows dropping into the teens.

EXTENDED: A strong cold front will drop across the area Thursday... with temperatures plummeting and snow developing behind the front. A couple of inches of light fluffy snow will be possible Thursday night and Friday morning... and slick roads for the Friday morning commute are possible. Currently it looks like a quick one to two inches will be possible in the Pikes Peak region. Highs Friday will be in the 20s... with a slow warming trend this weekend.

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

