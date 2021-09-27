Warm Monday, but cooler weather with rain around the corner

Weather

Partly cloudy and warm Monday, but much cooler temperatures on the way for the middle of the week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and warm Monday with highs in the mid to upper-80s. Winds will pick up this afternoon and the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for critical fire weather.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a few light showers possible overnight. Morning lows will hold in the low and mid-50s Tuesday.

EXTENDED: Unsettled weather with rain showers and possible thunderstorms through Thursday. Also much cooler temperatures. Highs on Wednesday will dip into the low and mid-70s… before dipping into the low and mid-60s Thursday. Temperatures will gradually warm by the weekend.