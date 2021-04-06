Warm and windy Tuesday ushering in critical fire weather

Weather

Partly cloudy, warm and windy Tuesday afternoon with cooler temperatures arriving overnight.

TODAY: Critical fire weather with a majority of southern Colorado under Red Flag Fire Warnings. A mixture of sun and clouds with scattered showers are possible this afternoon. Most of the shower activity will be out across the far eastern plains. Highs today will be in the upper-60s to the mid-70s.

TONIGHT: Isolated rain and snow showers overnight as colder air arrives behind the front. Lows Wednesday morning will be dipping into the low-30s.

EXTENDED: Cooler temperatures on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies. Highs in Colorado Springs will be in the low-60s and highs in the Pueblo area in the upper-60s. Temperatures will see-saw through the end of the workweek.