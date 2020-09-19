Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – Hazy & Warm – 9/19/2020

Weather

Overview: We’re tracking smoke and warm, dry air for much of the next week.

Today: Mostly sunny this morning, partly cloudy, breezy, and very warm with a slight chance for a few sprinkles over the mountains. We’ll remain smoky/hazy for much of the day again with high temperatures in the 80s and 90s for the plains; mostly 70s for our local mountain communities. Conditions look to become favorable for the spread of wildfires over the far eastern plains later today so the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for this afternoon and evening mainly east of highway 71.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear with low temperatures in the 50s for the plains with 40s over our local mountain communities; some of the high mountain valleys will cool into the 30s again.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, hazy, and becoming breezy with high temperatures in the 80s and 90s for the plains; 70s for our local mountain communities. Like Saturday, there could be a few sprinkles over the mountains, but again, we aren’t expecting much precipitation anywhere.

Extended: Much of the week will likely feature hazy conditions due to smoke from the wildfires. A weak cold front will slip over the plains on Wednesday, but the air behind only looks to be a few degrees cooler. Rain chances don’t look great although we cannot entirely rule out isolated, brief showers on occasion, mainly over and near the mountains. If current model trends hold, we could get considerably cooler sometime next weekend with a better chance for some precipitation.