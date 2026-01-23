Weather Alert: Bitter Cold and Snow

Cold Weather Advisory for the Eastern Plains due to wind chill as low as below 20 degrees. Starts at 5PM Friday through 8AM Sunday.

Winter Weather Advisory for High Country due to moderate to heavy snow from 11AM Friday through 5AM Sunday.

Today will be a chilly day with highs in the teens to low 20s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. There is also a chance for snow in the afternoon to evening time.

We will keep with our snow chances as we head into tonight with our lows in teens along the Front Range, below zero for the Eastern Plains, and teens for the High Country.

Saturday will be even colder with highs in the teens for the Front Range and Eastern Plains. The High Country will be warmer with highs in the 20s to low 30s. We will continue to have snow.

Sunday highs will increase into the 20s across Southern Colorado. Our snow chances will continue as well. If you are headed up to Empower Field for the AFC Championship game make sure you are bundle up because Denver has a high of 26 and there will be snow chance late in the morning and through the evening.

Monday highs will increase into the 30s to 40s and we will have dry conditions.

Temperatures increase into the 40s to 50s Tuesday and will continue to have dry skies. We will continue with the warm temperatures and dry skies for Wednesday.

Temperatures will dip slightly for Thursday with dry conditions continuing.