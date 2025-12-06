A Sunny Chilly Sunday With Mild Temperatures All Week

A weak cold front worked into Eastern Colorado late Saturday and early Sunday, sending overnight low temperatures into the teens and 20s. At the same time, the jet stream winds aloft sent lots of moisture over Colorado's Northern and Central mountains, where over a foot of fresh powder has been reported.

If you're headed for the mountains for skiing or snowboarding, you should have a much easier time of it, since the winds have died down and the snow has let up. Wear lots of sunscreen, and dress warm. High temperatures for the high country will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Here in Eastern Colorado, we can expect plenty of sunshine, but cool daytime high temperatures in the lower 40s. Winds will be light out of the northwest to start the day, and will shift to the southeast by evening.

The rest of the week features mild and mainly dry weather for Eastern Colorado. Daytime temperatures will range from the upper 40s to upper 50s, with a slight chance of rain and snow showers for the Rampart Range, and Palmer Divide on Wednesday.