More Rain Today With Flooding Possible

TODAY: Variably cloudy with a chance for afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms, some of which may be severe with large hail and high wind gusts. Flash flooding possible with moderate to heavy rain. High of 82° for Colorado Springs and 88° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy with a few showers possible until late evening, becoming partly cloudy with lows in the mid 50s to near 60°.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy then variably cloudy in the afternoon with a chance for showers and possible thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening. Highs of 85° for Colorado Springs and 92° for Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. Highs in the low 90s for Colorado Springs and mid 90s for Pueblo.

EXTENDED FORECAST

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with very warm temperatures. Highs in the low 90s for Colorado Springs and near 100° for Pueblo.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms possible. Cooler highs in the mid 80s for Colorado Springs and mid 90s for Pueblo.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance for showers and possibly thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s to low 90s.