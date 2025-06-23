Much Cooler; Showers This Week

TODAY: Partly cloudy with much cooler highs in the low to upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Variably cloudy with showers and possible thunderstorms and highs 80° to 85°.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for afternoon showers and possible thunderstorms. Highs 80° to 85°.

EXTENDED FORECAST

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for an afternoon shower. Highs in the low to upper 80s.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s for Colorado Springs and low to mid 90s for Pueblo.