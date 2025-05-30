Morning Fog-Afternoon Shower Then Nice Weekend

TODAY: Areas of dense fog then partly cloudy skies with a chance for an afternoon shower. High of 79° for Colorado Springs and 83° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a chance for an afternoon shower. Highs from 80° into the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a chance for an afternoon shower with warm highs in the mid to upper 80s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms possible. Warm highs 80° to 85°.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with showers and a thunderstorm possible. Highs 70° to 75°.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.