Morning Fog-Afternoon Shower Then Nice Weekend
TODAY: Areas of dense fog then partly cloudy skies with a chance for an afternoon shower. High of 79° for Colorado Springs and 83° for Pueblo.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 40s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a chance for an afternoon shower. Highs from 80° into the mid 80s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a chance for an afternoon shower with warm highs in the mid to upper 80s.
EXTENDED FORECAST
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms possible. Warm highs 80° to 85°.
TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with showers and a thunderstorm possible. Highs 70° to 75°.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.